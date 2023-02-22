UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies captured an inmate who escaped the detention center early Wednesday morning in Union County.

According to the Union County Dispatch, an inmate escaped around 2:33 a.m. from the Union County Detention Center.

The Union County Detention Center said 22-year-old Yasin Amari Razil Richardson escaped from the center.

He was arrested on Sept. 7 2022 for two counts of petit larceny and two counts of burglary.

Deputies captured Richardson after 9 a.m. along Pine Street.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Richardson threw a blanket over the barbed wire fence and hopped over the fence.

Richardson’s girlfriend, Ashely Marie Davis, was also arrested Wednesday morning for helping him plan the escape and providing a backpack and a phone charger to him.

