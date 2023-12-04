GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting after an alleged road rage incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, GCSO communications received several calls referencing shots being fired at Dollar Tree, located at 1451 Woodruff Road.

It happened around noon, close to the same time, Jeremy Turklesen was coming to work in the same plaza.

“I think I came here at 12:05 and I heard something, I didn’t know what it was, I wasn’t curious enough to check but then I saw everybody gathering right out front. Something is going on, there’s too many people walking around and yelling,” Turklesen said. “So, I walk out, and I see the truck out there, that got hit and it’s got at least a few shots in it, you got the back windows shot out.”

Turklesen recalled hearing the gunfire, “I didn’t hear all of them. I heard just quick popping, but I heard later it was probably 8 to 10.”

Turklesen said it was a frightening realization of what just occurred outside his place of work, “I was scared you know, it’s crazy because nothing like that has ever happened around me before. I haven’t seen something like that. It is kind of crazy, when you think anybody could just shoot off and you might be in the path of one of those bullets.”

Deputies said no one was hurt.

“Lucky no shots, even in a busy parking lot, no shots hit a single person so that right there is a miracle,” Turklesen added.

Now, drivers who frequent Woodruff Road say they’re on edge.

“It does make me uncomfortable driving on a street where I got to think that not only people are driving recklessly but if I do something that somebody doesn’t like on the road if I stop too long, he might pull out a gun and start shooting.”

Officials said the suspect is described as a Black male with dreads, wearing black pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.