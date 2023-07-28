CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies are investigating after a man pulled out a gun during an alleged road rage incident in West Ashley on Wednesday.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Ashley River Road and Paul Cantrell Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. to reports of a road rage incident involving gunfire.

A motorist reportedly told deputies that he had gotten into a verbal argument with the driver of a vehicle after it nearly collided with other vehicles. He said that he was outside of his car when the other driver fired a handgun and drove away.

The incident was reportedly captured on video by a witness.

Officials said CCSO deputies and Charleston Police officers patrolled the area but could not locate the vehicle, which is described as a possible BMW with after-market rims.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-202-1700.