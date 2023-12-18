ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have one suspect in custody after finding more than $95,000 in the backseat of their car last Wednesday.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the search for an armed robbery suspect.

Details state that Charley Curry of Houston, 30, along with a group of suspects, was responsible for stealing thousands of dollars from an ATM in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, the Anderson County Directed Patrol Unit pulled over a Nissan Maxima near Exit 4 on I-85 and recovered $95,700 from a backpack in the back seat of the car.

Curry is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center with a hold as a fugitive from justice. All charges from the case will come from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.