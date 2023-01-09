OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a woman was injured during a road rage shooting in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. in regard to gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into another vehicle with two adults and two children inside.

The shooting occurred on I-85 southbound. The adult female inside the vehicle sustained injuries.

Deputies said the shooting is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Based on further investigation, deputies believe the suspect vehicle is dark in color, either black or navy blue, BMW SUV X-5 or X-6, with the model year being around 2017.

Possible suspect vehicle Possible suspect vehicle

Deputies believe the SUV was occupied by a Black man and was traveling toward Georgia after the shooting happened.

If you have any information regarding this shooting you can contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-638-4111.