HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are trying to find a 50-year-old restaurant chef and owner who was last heard from on Oct. 31.

According to authorities, Michael Cirafesi was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last heard from over text around 8 p.m. on Halloween.

Cirafesi lives in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Deputies say they found his car parked at his home and he may have his phone, keys and wallet on him.

Police say he is considered both missing and endangered and are concerned for his safety.

Since 2013, Cirafesi has been the executive chef at OMBRA Cucina Italiana, according to the restaurant’s website.

If you see Cirafesi or have any information about his whereabouts please dial 911 or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.