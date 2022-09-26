COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.

In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.

According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic stop on September 14 just after midnight near mile marker 53 along I-95.

“A nearby K-9 was used in the stop and gave a positive alert to the odor of drugs, resulting in law enforcement searching the SUV, revealing aftermarket modification with hidden compartment,” A report from CCSO stated.

Authorities found 15 vacuum-sealed packages containing an estimated 6 kilos of Cocaine, 2 kilos of Fentanyl, and 7 pounds of Methamphetamine.

CCSO says the estimated street value of the seized drugs total to more than $500,000.

Photo: CCSO

According to CCSO, Salvador Hernanadez Sainz (22) of Mexico, and Ayon Orlando (21) of California were arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Sainz and Orlando are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.