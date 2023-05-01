COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are searching for a missing child Monday morning near the Edisto River.

According to SCDNR, a child fell into the Edisto River near SC 61 and Mars Old Field Landing Sunday afternoon.

The search began Sunday afternoon with a team of divers and officers.

Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the department received a report of a missing child Sunday shortly after 7:30 p.m.

“We sent several Fire Stations and the Dive Team. The Sheriff’s Office and DNR also responded with boats,” he said. “DNR used their side-scanning sonar. The Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter and searched the river in the area of the landing with thermal imaging equipment.”

Crews were on the scene throughout the night and resumed their search early Monday morning.