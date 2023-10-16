NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A baby is recovering after police say she fell from a moving vehicle on I-26 and severed her arm last week.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to I-26 eastbound near the Exit 205 ramp near University Boulevard on Oct. 10 after receiving a call about a baby that fell from a vehicle and was heavily bleeding.

The two-year-old girl was being held by a witness when the officer arrived; she was alert and conscious.

According to a report from the department, Officer Pfc. Jason Marzan discovered that the child’s right arm was lacerated from just above the elbow. A tourniquet was applied to the child’s right arm to help stop or control the bleeding.

Officer Marzan said the doctors at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital were able to reattach the girl’s arm — and the girl is getting sensation back in the arm.

Marzan, who was honored Monday for his quick action to save the child’s life, also gave credit to an airman from Shaw Air Force Base who stopped behind the vehicle to block traffic and communicated with the child before first responders arrived.