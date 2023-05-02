CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina will pay more for electricity starting this month.

The S.C. Public Service Commission approved the utility company’s request for an electric fuel rate increase on April 25.

Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity will see their monthly bill increase by approximately 3.91%, which is equivalent to about $5.49.

Citing rising natural gas, coal, and oil costs, officials said the increase will allow the company to recoup roughly $428 million in under-collected fuel costs.

“Dominion Energy is committed to minimizing the impact of fuel costs on customers’ bills,” Director of Media Relations Rhonda Maree O’Banion said in an earlier statement. “We must, however, recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day.”

In July 2021, Dominion Energy was approved to raise base rate prices by about $1.81 for the average South Carolina household. In 2022, state regulators approved two more rate increases in May and December.

Dominion Energy’s roughly 780,000 South Carolina customers will see the change reflected on their monthly bill beginning May 1.