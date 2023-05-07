SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a driver has been charged in a four-car wreck in Spartanburg County, South Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident on April 30th on I-26 near Highway 11.

An initial investigation revealed a Ford coupe, a Toyota sedan, a Chevy sedan, and a Buick utility vehicle were all involved.

The driver of the Ford was transported to be treated for injuries. The driver of the Toyota along with three passengers were injured and transported to be treated for injuries. One of the passengers was a juvenile, who succumbed to injuries on Saturday, Highway Patrol reported. The drivers of the Chevy and the Buick were not injured.

Troopers said the Ford was traveling east when it approached the other vehicles that were stopped in traffic and struck the Toyota, causing impact to the other cars.

The driver of the Ford was charged with driving too fast for the conditions. This remains an active investigation.