CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a Chester County collision Friday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on I-77 northbound near mile marker 60.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Troopers say a truck-tractor traveling north on the highway veered off the right side of the road, sideswiped a towing truck stopped in the emergency lane, continued off the street, struck a tree, and overturned.

The driver of the truck-tractor was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased, officials said.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.