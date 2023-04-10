SOUTH CAROLINA (STORYFUL) — An 18-year-old dog named Binky was reunited with his owner in Georgia after going missing three years earlier, a South Carolina animal shelter said.

Binky was malnourished and his fur was matted when he arrived at Dorchester Paws in Summerville, South Carolina, on March 19, the shelter said.

A medical examination revealed he had a microchip, which allowed the shelter to contact his owner, the shelter said.

A Dorchester Paws volunteer drove from Summerville to Georgia to reunite Binky with his owner, which is when the heartwarming footage was captured, the shelter said.