CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Arby’s fast food employee is accused of taking photos of customers’ credit cards and then using them to make purchases, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies launched an investigation into fraudulent credit card activity involving an employee at an Arby’s in Chester County and Di’Quavis Johnson was identified as the suspect.

A warrant was executed at a home last week and during a search, items purchased on the stolen credit cards were found and Johnson was arrested.

He faces charges including four counts of transactional credit card fraud. Authorities believe there may have been more fraudulent purchases at a Chester Arby’s and believe there may be more victims, according to the sheriff’s report.