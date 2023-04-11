ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the lawsuit, Philip Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams, alleges that the school did not take the necessary precautions and failed to educate players against head injuries.

In April of 2021, Adams is said to have shot and killed six people before turning the gun on himself.

The wrongful death lawsuit (attached below) states that while Adams was on South Carolina State University’s (SCSU) football team between 2006 to 2009 and during his career in the NFL, Adams sustained head trauma.

In Adams’ autopsy, the coroner said she diagnosed Adams with Stage Two Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). According to the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), CTE is a brain condition suspected to be connected to repeated head injuries. Common symptoms deal with thinking and memory, but early warning signs can include personality changes and mood swings.

The suit continues that SCSU did not have proper policies and procedures in place to ensure players’ safety, did not train employees properly, lacked a safe environment, and failed to educate Adams and other players about head trauma and what issues can arise after being injured.

Alonzo Adams claims that due to the university’s alleged negligence, Philip Adams was injured, leading to his decline and death. The suit is on behalf of Philip Aams’ son and is based on the impact losing his father had on him.

On April 7, authorities said Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, at Dr. Lesslie’s home on Marshal Road.

Investigators said two HVAC contractors working outside of the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38, and Robert Shook, 38, were also shot by Adams. Lewis died on the scene.