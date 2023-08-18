GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A standoff between the FBI and an unnamed suspect ended peacefully on Friday after hours of negotiation.

Shortly before 4 p.m. agents with the FBI went to the Home 2 Suites on Beacon Road in Greenville to serve a federal arrest warrant. When agents contacted the suspect, he reportedly drew a gun and threatened to harm himself.

Agents backed out of the room, evacuated other hotel guests and secured the hotel.

The FBI SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the hotel and after hours of negotiations were able to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

The FBI said it cannot reveal the name of the suspect or their charges as they have not yet appeared in federal court.