MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Many wooden docks and piers across the Grand Strand were battered when Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand in September, leaving behind damage that is yet to be fully repaired.

The damage can be costly and harmful to the environment, but new fiberglass technology recently approved for use along South Carolina’s shoreline by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Ocean and Coastal Resource Management Office is now available to help prepare for when the next storm hits the Grand Strand.

Bryan Pratt of A Fiberglass Solution based in Murrells Inlet said the problem with wooden docks lies in the material. Not only does the wood float and rot, it’s also bad for the environment. Treated lumber is hazardous and keeping it out of the water will protect marine life.

“We all saw in the past, year, there were dumpsters and dumpsters and dumpsters of treated lumber going to the landfill,” Pratt said. “Well, this is a hazardous building product, and it needs to be taken care of differently in the landfill, so it’s a landfill problem.”

Pratt said the fiberglass docks are a great solution.

“At the peak of Ian, the water would have been probably, at chest height right here,” he said. “The rest of the docks were getting blown apart and the storm surge was just beating them to death and tearing them apart, but our dock just went below the water, and after the water receded, it just came back up.”

The fiberglass dock is 76% heavier than water, which means when the storm surge rises and pushes against the dock, it stays grounded, Pratt said.

“They finally have resolved that,” he said. “Hey, we need to do something, and they’re allowing us to go in and build fiberglass beach accesses. So we are in the process of talking to all the city county, states.”

Pratt recently built a 500-foot-long fiberglass dock for the Francis Marion National Forest. It’s called the Sewee Shell Ring Trail. The government had replaced the dock four times in less than 15 years, but now, the new one should last more than 75 years.

“We’re trying to, trying to upgrade, upgrade the level of storm resistance, which could be a huge financial savings for the federal government, for the state, and the county and city governments all along,” Pratt said.

There’s currently no timeline for when the new fiberglass docks will be put to use at beach-access points on the Grand Strand, but they are already in use at many beaches in North Carolina, Pratt said.