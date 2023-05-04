MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New details have emerged after a Marlboro County sheriff’s deputy was fired Tuesday following a two-state chase.

Deputy William Rogers Mosier was fired after allegedly having an unauthorized male individual in the car with him during a two-state chase, deputies said Tuesday.

That individual, according to a report from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy obtained by News13, was a civilian ride-along passenger who was not approved by a department supervisor to be in the vehicle.

Mosier was the one who initiated the vehicle chase, which went through Dillon County and into Robeson County, the report shows.

The report also shows that Mosier allegedly “omitted facts” concerning the presence of the unauthorized male ride-along passenger being in his vehicle at the time of the chase.

The chase ended after the suspect’s vehicle crashed. After the chase had ended, Mosier allegedly “had his unauthorized passenger get into the trunk area of his patrol vehicle.”

Mosier had worked with the sheriff’s office since Oct. 24, 2021. He had previously worked at the Florence County Detention Center before that.