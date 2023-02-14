CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A firefighter was injured while responding to a Monday night fire at a vacant building in downtown Charleston that was previously deemed unsafe.

Multiple fire agencies responded to a vacant two-story commercial property off Mary Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. where crews found smoke and fire coming from the side of the building.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent any further progression to nearby buildings.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Officials said one firefighter was injured during the response and taken by EMS to a nearby hospital out of an abundance of caution. The firefighter was released from the hospital later that night.

The fire happened at the former Hughes Lumber property, which fire officials said was in a deteriorated state and was previously posted unsafe for emergency responders due to the compromised structural integrity and failing roof structure.

Credit: Dylan Walker Credit: Dylan Walker Credit: Dylan Walker

“Due to the previously identified unsafe structural concerns, and the fire conditions upon arrival, firefighters operated from a defensive position,” explained Michael Julazadeh, Chief Fire Marshal for the Charleston Fire Department. “Crews worked to contain the fire to the vacant property and prevented any further progression to adjacent properties.”

Julazadeh said the building was placarded in November of 2022 to warn responders of the interior conditions.

An investigation into the cause of that fire is underway.

The Charleston Fire Marshal Division is requesting public assistance with photos or videos they may have taken near the area to assist with reconstructing the event timeline. Please email photos, videos, or other information to CFDmedia@charleston-sc.gov.