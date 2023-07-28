FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to murder, according to a news release from the 12th Judicial Circuit.

Samuel Jackson, 47, was previously charged with the murder of Michelle Leigh Payne, 53, whose body was discovered in March 2020 near Jackson’s residence in Florence, according to the release.

Payne’s body was discovered March 17 after being killed March 16, according to the solicitor’s office. Her body was kept overnight until March 17 when Jackson discarded her body in a vacant lot where it was found later that day.

An investigation found that Jackson stabbed Payne multiple times in the head and face the day before her body was discovered, according to the release. She had been taken to the vacant lot from Jackson’s residence by a shopping cart.

The case was prosecuted by 12th Circuit Assistant Solicitor J. Ryan White, who told Judge H. Stephen Deberry during the plea “the victim was stabbed over nine times in the face by the defendant, and thereafter kept in a vacant room over night at his residence.

The next day, he pushed her lifeless body down the street in a shopping cart and then discarded her remains in a vacant lot next to a busy Florence street.”

Jackson will not be eligible for parole and will serve his sentence “day-for-day.”

“While I am aware that the defendant is pleading guilty and taking responsibility for his actions, he chose to brutally murder the victim and deserves a harsh sentence in return,” White said during the plea.