FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence County woman has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child after she allegedly laid her infant down in an unsafe condition and he died.

Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, was arrested last Friday after deputies responded to a call on Jan. 21 in reference to a child in cardiac/respiratory distress, deputies said.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Investigators said Jones’ 6-week-old son was found unresponsive after she allegedly laid the infant down to sleep on his stomach in a bassinet with loose blankets and other objects.

Jones’ 6-week-old son was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken told News13 that his office had to wait for toxicology, autopsy, and other test results before she was arrested on Friday.

Jones is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.