FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach is looking to improve pedestrian safety by constructing off-street pathways for people to walk on.

“We’ve walked around a lot. I mean, I think everything is pretty close to each other. So, that’s not really a hard thing to do as a tourist,” said Aiden Satterfield. He is visiting Folly from Charleston, West Virginia.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

On Tuesday, Folly Beach city officials are set to discuss how to move forward with this plan during a city council work session.

Enrique Burgos visits Folly Beach every year. He said the city needs more sidewalks.

“You feel safer just walking on the sidewalk than just in the middle of the road. I mean, you do feel like you’re walking in the middle of the road when there’s no sidewalks,” Burgos told News 2.

Increasing pedestrian safety through paths and sidewalks has been a goal of Folly’s since the 2015 comprehensive plan.

“We were riding bikes yesterday and then we were trying to find places where we wouldn’t be in the middle of the road,” said Zion Suddeth when asked if he thinks Folly needs more sidewalks.

Meanwhile, some paths have already been constructed over the last few years.

“There’s definitely like a lot of these, you know, these little mini ones across street, but maybe more towards the bigger streets,” said Boone Burton, referring to a path on the ground.

Tuesday’s city council work session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a city council meeting at 7.