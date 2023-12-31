FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- New York City has their famous ball drop in Times Square, but here in the Lowcountry there is a unique tradition on Folly Beach — the flip flop drop.

It’s a tradition like no other.

“We wanted something special. Everybody had the ball or pineapple. Folly Beach is unique, we’re the edge of America,” Johnny Branks said.

14 years ago, Folly Beach started ringing in the New Year with a flip-flop drop.

Johnny Branks lives on Folly and volunteers at the Folly fire station.

He says the popularity of the flip flop drop has grown immensely over the years.

“Everybody comes to see the flip-flops. Where else but on Folly Beach could you have such a wonderful thing,” Branks said.

The giant flip-flop is glittery and lights up in the sky with LED bulbs before the drop at midnight.

Over a thousand people flock to Folly every year for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

Branks saying his favorite thing about it is the variety of people it draws to town.

“It’s such an eclectic group of people. Everybody comes to town. We’ve got people out of town, we’ve got people who grew up here. You’ll see people here in tuxedos, you’ll see people here in shorts and flip-flops, you’ll see all kinds of people,” Branks said.

Whether you’re going to the drop or not, Branks says he wants everyone to start out the New Year the right way.

“Everyone have a good new year. Make 24 the best you can make it,” Branks said.

An important detail for anyone headed out to the flip-flop drop, fireworks will start earlier this year at 7 P.M., due to the high tide.

There will also be a Bill Murray Look-A-Like Polar Bear Plunge New Years Day.

There is a costume contest that starts at 12:30 p.m., and the plunge takes place at 1:30 p.m. beachside at the Tides Hotel.