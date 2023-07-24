BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A former Transylvania County sheriff’s deputy will spend no time in jail for instructing his police canine to attack a suspect who had already surrendered to police.

Joshua Kory Jones was found guilty on one county of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

One February 23, 2021 multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a high speed chase from Pisgah Forest to Asheville. Fore was a passenger in the vehicle they were chasing.

Fore surrendered and was being handcuffed when Jones ran towards the arresting officers, moved them out of the way and instructed his canine to to attack Fore’s neck, left shoulder and arm.

Jones received a 30 day suspended sentence, 12 months of probation and will perform 25 hours of community service.