ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former Greenville County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged for pleasuring himself in front of a child, state investigators said.

On Monday the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Sean Joseph Egan, 27, with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

According to warrants released by SLED, between October 2022 and March 2023, Egan allegedly masturbated in front of a preteen in Abbeville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Egan was hired by the sheriff’s office in January 2023, and was previously employed by the state Highway Patrol.

“While still in his probationary period Sheriff Hobart Lewis was informed by SLED that they were conducting an active investigation concerning Mr. Egan. At that time Sheriff Lewis placed Egan on administrative leave and then subsequently terminated him for Conduct Unbecoming in March of this year,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement. “The GCSO is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and transparency in our ranks. We hold our employees to these standards without exception, and any conduct that falls short of these expectations will be addressed swiftly and decisively as in this case.”

Egan was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center on Monday