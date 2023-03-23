HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) who investigated the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith said Wednesday that a rape kit was ordered just hours after his body was discovered on a rural Hampton County road in 2015.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced this week they are investigating Smith’s death as a homicide. Smith’s death was initially investigated as a hit and run, but investigators said the evidence did not support that as a cause of death.

Michael Duncan, a former SCHP supervisor, told NewsNation during an exclusive interview Wednesday night that troopers were never given the opportunity to provide their findings and that they received a call to “stay back.”

Duncan told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that a rape kit was ordered within 13 hours of Smith’s body being discovered. He said this was unusual for a traffic accident investigation.

“When it comes to traffic accidents… never,” he said. “This was the very first time. I did not have an understanding of why it was being ordered. We were not notified until later that it had been ordered. I have no answers for you as to why they would have ordered a rape kit for what would be suspected as a hit and run, which it wasn’t.”

Attorney Ronnie Richter of the Bland Richter Law Firm, who is representing Sandy Smith, Stephen’s mother, confirmed to News 2 on Thursday that a rape kit had, in fact, been ordered.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, SLED stated that it opened an investigation into Smith’s death in June of 2021 after “agents received information about his death and subsequently reviewed the SCHP investigative file.” SLED said that Highway Patrol’s case notes made it “apparent that the SCHP did not believe Mr. Smith’s death was a hit and run.”

Meanwhile, Sandy Smith has raised more than $90,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for an independent investigation including exhuming her son’s body, an autopsy, and a medical examiner that must be present throughout the process.