ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A holiday at the beach, ending in a terrifying way for one family on the Isle of Palms, after they were hit by a drunk driver.

“The driver of the vehicle that caused the collision was arrested for DUI,” Isle of Palms Police Department Public Information Officer, Matt Storen said.

The IOP Police Department says the family was traveling in a low-speed vehicle, which is street legal and allowed to be driven at night. They also took other safety precaution, which likely saved their lives.

“They had their seat belts on which we believe helped prevent more traumatic injuries,” Storen said.

That was the third crash involving a golf cart or low-speed vehicle in the past four days, with another crash on the Isle of Palms on Saturday and one Sunday in Downtown Charleston.

A separate golf cart caught on fire in Charleston Co. on Tuesday.

Police attribute the increase in crashes in-part to the holiday weekend.

“We do not see a lot of golf cart versus vehicle collisions like we saw over the weekend and that was a low-speed vehicle but yes with all of the other added cars on the roadway we do see an increase in wrecks,” Storen said.

Golf carts and low-speed vehicles are popular modes of transportation in the Lowcountry, and law enforcement says that is not going to change any time soon. They say if you’re going to use them, make sure you know what is, and what is not allowed.

Storen said, “Golf carts cannot drive at night, they can’t drive on Palm Blvd or the Isle of Palms connector. Low speed vehicles have seat belts, please make sure you’re wearing them.”

And of course, there’s no tolerance for drivers under the influence, in any kind of vehicle.

Storen said, “We’re in the 100 deadliest days of summer. We’re reminding people, begging people to do not drive drunk, do not drive under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Whether you’re in a low-speed vehicle or golf cart or car please do not drive drunk. Call a friend, Uber, taxi.”

Police say drivers who are surrounded by golf carts on the road, need to treat them like other vehicles.