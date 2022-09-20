CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has called on the Charleston County School Board to prohibit instruction related to gender identity without parental knowledge or consent.

In his letter to the school board, Gov. McMaster said it was brought to his attention that CCSD personnel distributed copies of an article, “I am Leo,” to students attending a health class at Camp Road Middle School without parental knowledge.

The article follows Leo Lipson, a 16-year-old who shares what it is like to grow up transgender and how people can be an ally to those who are trans.

One letter from a parent said they were shocked and appalled to discover the material was distributed to the class after previously requesting a look at the 7th-grade curriculum.

“Not only does it talk about taking hormone blockers and physically changing your body (wearing a chest binder to smash her breasts flat and taking testosterone), but it encourages children to seek help and advice from social media and the internet! It is completely dismantling family values! This article appears to glorify the gender changing process, without highlighting any of the well-documented negative mental and physical changes,” the parent wrote.

That parent said they requested a meeting with the school’s principal to discuss the assignment. The parent, whose name was redacted, said the principal alleged the lesson was not approved by anyone and was looped in with a previous lesson plan.

“According to the enclosed letter, students were also assigned questions to answer based on their reading. I have not received a copy of any questions or other materials provided to children; however, I am told CCSD has thus far refused to provide this documentation to parents upon request,” said McMaster in his letter to CCSD Board Chair Eric Mack and the school board.

McMaster said he wanted the district to restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge or consent.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County School District for comment.