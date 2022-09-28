COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gov. McMaster signed an Executive Order 2022-28 on Wednesday declaring a state of emergency, which enables agencies to prepare for Ian’s potential impact.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The governor’s order directs the SC Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies and to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolina to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

Residents should review their personal emergency plans, check their emergency supplies, and make sure all the members of their families know what to do in case of possible power outages and property damage.

Everyone in South Carolina is urged to continue to monitor developing forecasts. Pay attention to emergency warnings from local and state public safety officials and be prepared to take safety precautions.