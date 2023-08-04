LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Latta town council member accused of domestic violence has been suspended by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Steven Bradley Coward is facing charges after an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in September 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

A grand jury indicted Coward in May, and prosecutors are waiting for the case to be put on a trial roster, which is expected to be later this year, a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said.

No details about the incident were immediately available.

The 15th Circuit was assigned the case after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office sought the change because of potential conflicts, the spokesperson said.

According to an executive order signed Wednesday by McMaster, Coward is suspended immediately “until such time as he shall be formally acquitted or convicted or until a successor is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever comes first.”

Coward’s name is not currently listed on the town of Latta’s website along with other town officials.

You can read the governor’s executive order on the suspension here.