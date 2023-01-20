KYIV, UKRAINE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine on Friday, reaffirming his support for the country and its fight against Russian aggression.

Graham joined a bipartisan delegation in Kyiv to make it clear he supports America’s assistance of financial aid and defense materials to Ukraine.

“Kevin McCarthy said no blank checks,” Graham said during a press event. “That makes sense to me; we’re not asking for a blank check. I’m asking for military aid to accomplish the purpose of driving Russian invaders out of Ukraine. If Putin gets away with this, there goes Taiwan.”

Graham is concerned about the lasting impact a Russian invasion could have on the world order and, eventually, the United States.

“If Putin is successful in Ukraine, and is not prosecuted under international law, everything we said since WWII becomes a joke. He will continue beyond Ukraine.”

All three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal – for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine.



To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks. pic.twitter.com/WsrJBmgvj4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 20, 2023

Graham wants the United States to send more tanks, especially after, according to multiple reports, German officials said they would only send their tanks if America did the same.

“Time is of the essence. The Ukrainians need tanks, they need long-range artillery, they need more patriots (missiles), and they need this to drive the Russians out of Ukraine. And if they win, we win. If they fail, the world fails.”

Graham said he would continue to work on getting Russia listed as a state sponsor of terrorism in the U.S.

UNC Charlotte Political Science Professor Eric Heberlig thinks Graham’s trip to Ukraine isn’t politically motivated but rather about his interest in foreign policy and defense.

“I think, particularly on military issues, he started his career in the military adjunct service in the military judiciary, essentially,” Heberlig said. “So he’s always had an interest and always put himself forward as an expert on defense issues. So it’s not like Graham is showing up there purely for domestic political purposes.”

Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday evening. It is unclear when he will be back in the United States.