GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo has welcomed a new baby giraffe and is giving visitors the chance to name her.

On March 19, Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf. Now, the zoo is partnering with Fetch Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Centers to choose her name.

The four name choices are Neema, Florence, Blossom, or Charley.

You can submit your vote to name the calf here. The voting period ends on August 29 at 11:59 p.m.