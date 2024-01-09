HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright, who was at the center of a lawsuit with developers, died on Sunday, according to loved ones. She was 94.

Mrs. Wright’s legal battle gained national attention from celebrities like Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg who have donated to help Wright keep her property. Perry even pledged to build a new home for Wright.

Video: Hilton Head woman facing lawsuit from developers (May 18, 2023)

“Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts,” a statement from the Wright family reads.

“As we navigate through the profound sadness of this loss, we find solace in knowing that Mrs. Wright’s spirit lives on through the Josephine Wright Foundation,” they continued. “From the bottom of our hearts, we express our sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love, condolences, and acts of kindness. Your solidarity during this period of grief has touched our family profoundly.”

Wright was sued by developers Bailey Point Investment LLC who she said were trying to force her to sell her land by using harassment and what she called a “frivolous lawsuit.”

“I just want to keep this a sanctuary,” Wright told WSAV in July 2023. “I believe we will do that. I don’t have any doubts about this is going to happen.”

Bailey Point filed the lawsuit in February of 2023, claiming that portions of her home are on their property. Behind Wright’s home on Jonesville Road, developers are building a 147-unit neighborhood.

Mrs. Wright’s family fears, like many Gullah families in the past, that their land could be taken from them and their history erased. The land that Wright’s home sits on has been in the family since the Civil War.

Right now, a GoFundMe in her honor has raised more than $360,000.

“Wherever I go people are stopping me and giving me their prayers,” Wright told WSAV in July 2023. “They sympathize with what is happening in this part of the country and most have not made it public. But because I am fighting this fight I think the public now is watching.”

Tyler Perry took to Instagram to share a statement on Wright’s passing:

I am so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this warrior. [Mrs.] Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans. My prayer is that you rest in peace knowing that I will honor the commitment that I made to you. I know you will be watching over us all as I hand those same keys to your family. So your 4 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren will still be able to gather at YOUR house on YOUR land and tell the world what kind of fighter that you were. You have run your race and fought an incredible fight! Journey well my dear lady. You have inspired me.

Hilton Head’s mayor shared the following statement:

Today, I offer my sincere condolences to the generations of family members and friends of Josephine Wright. She left an indelible mark on all those who knew her well. Even those who met her just once will never forget her. [Mrs.] Wright did not let age stop her from showing her strength, speaking her mind, and fighting for her family and what she felt was right. She and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been fixtures on Hilton Head Island for more than a century, contributing to the culture, history, and fabric of the Island. This community will greatly miss her. Mayor Alan Perry

According to the family, a homegoing service will be held for Wright at 1:00 p.m. (originally the service was set to begin at 11) on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island. A virtual service will be provided for those of you who cannot attend.