HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials are working to implement a veterans court.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it is one step closer to starting this subdivision of its pre-existing drug court.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said both of the additions to the county’s drug court will aid in efforts to minimize repeat offenders and that neither of them will require any funding from taxpayer dollars.

The first addition is a counselor that will mostly work to combat gun violence. The position will focus on curbing recidivism on gun violence by leading people through a program that enforces the consequences of gun violence and works to eliminate those repeat offenses.

That position would be funded by state grants.

S.C. grant funds veterans court

The second addition is adding a veterans court as a subdivision of the pre-existing drug court division, which will get veterans who face criminal charges the care and help they need to stay out of trouble in the future.

This position would be funded by a reoccurring grant posted by the South Carolina bar.

Richardson made it very clear that both programs will only require funding through private, federal or state-level grants. He also added that $50,000 is a very low price for the outcome these programs could have.

“They are a reoccurring grant,” he said. “So it would never be a situation where we as county taxpayers would have to pick those up.”

Richardson said as long as there have been war and combat, there have been mental health problems that need to be addressed.

Sometimes, when those issues are not taken care of, veterans may end up getting in trouble with the law. But with veterans court, the goal is to correct those issues.

“All of that, if not corrected, leads to recidivism. And we talk about revolving doors, we talk about, you know, all of these things, but it’s our attempt to build up a person to where they don’t necessarily see crime as a way of living life,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he expects the veterans court to be up and running before 2024.