SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A longstanding Upstate car dealership has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Hudson Automotive Group.

According to its website, the first Vic Bailey dealership opened in 1969, and the company has been a family-owned and operated since.

In the Charlotte area, Hudson owns car dealerships in Indian Trail, Gastonia, and Rock Hill. In total, the auto group has 48 dealerships.

The company claims it opened the first Lincoln dealership in South Carolina and the business has won multiple community choice awards.

Hudson Automotive has over 50 dealerships around the country, including eight in South Carolina.

Vic Bailey will officially transfer over to Hudson Automotive Group on Dec. 4