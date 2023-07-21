FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former pitcher on Fort Mill’s adult softball team has made it to the Major League. Alex Speas made his debut this week with the Texas Rangers.

South Carolina Bureau Chief Shaquira Speaks spoke with his former teammates about the exciting move.

“I was just going nuts, I couldn’t really think straight, I mean, I didn’t really know what to say,” said Wyatt Cox.

And he’s still speechless after seeing his former baseball coach Alex Speas on the mound for the Texas Rangers. Speas was called up from the Minor League on Wednesday and in his debut, he struck out three All-Star players.

“Like to strike out three big league players is nuts, but to strike out three All-Star players and have Randy Arozarena throw his bat 120 feet was nuts,” Cox said.

Speas has a Cinderella story.

After being drafted in 2016 in the second round by the Texas Rangers, he dominated in the Minor Leagues. Last year, Speas took some time off from baseball to focus on his mental health and his family.

But heading into spring training this year, he decided to give baseball one last shot. After receiving the call, he texted his former teammates from the Fort Mill Peaches, a local adult softball league.

Now being on Turner Field in Tega Cay feels a little different. Not only, did the Peaches make memories, but they also did so with a now Major League pitcher.

For Cox, he’ll never forget the time he spent with Speas, who gave him his personalized pitcher’s glove.

“He was a huge influence on my baseball journey. He taught me almost everything that I know about pitching. He taught me the fundamentals of pitching and hitting,” Cox said.

Logan Bailey had a deeper connection with his former teammate. He spent time training with Speas in the offseason doing throwing programs and working out in the garage for hours in the heat.

“I think that the big message is, you know if you truly love something and are willing to put in the effort and the work that it takes to get there, that, you know, you’ll be able to reap what you sow more or less,” Bailey said.