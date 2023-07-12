YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An attempted Facebook Marketplace sale turned into an attempted armed robbery and chase Tuesday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident started as an attempted sale of a car in McConnells. York County’s report indicated that there were some issues starting the vehicle and that the suspects escalated the situation.

The suspects, who deputies identified as Za’Quez Blakley and Shakeem Hammonds of Charlotte, reportedly started asking for gas money.

The victims stated that one of the suspects “wasn’t leaving without something” but was asked to leave the property and that law enforcement would be notified.

Suspects: Za’Quez Blakley and Shakeem Hammonds

The report indicated that Blakley and Hammonds returned to the property a few minutes later, despite being told to leave. Blakely reportedly told the victims during this incident, “If I had a gun, I would shoot everyone here.” Hammonds reportedly pulled out a silver revolver shortly thereafter.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blakely and Hammonds left the scene moments later without any further incident.

The encounter with the witnesses did result in a vehicle chase that ended just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Cherry Road at Oakland Avenue in Rock Hill.

A video posted to social media from the York County Sheriff’s Office shows a car pulled over, along with clothing items on a sidewalk nearby. In the video, Sgt. Kevin Casey noted that the suspects’ hats and shoes came off after they tried to flee from their vehicle on foot.

The Better Business Bureau noted that violent incidents from Facebook Marketplace sales have seen a noted decline.

“We don’t see any more reports anymore of the potential physical violence aspect of it,” said BBB Charlotte area president Tom Bartholomy. “Hopefully, that’s because people have seen these types of stories and are saying, ‘I’ve got to be on guard because, again, it’s not worth it.'”

Deputies said they found the revolver used in the attempted armed robbery incident in a trash can near where the vehicle chase ended.