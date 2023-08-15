MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Broadway Street, one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic roadways, will soon receive a variety of improvements.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is managing the project, with the improvements being worth about $115,000.

The Broadway Streetscape Improvement Project is set to begin in October. Officials said it will take six to nine months to complete.

The downtown alliance partnered with design company SGA to make several improvements to Broadway Street.

They proposed their ideas to city council in April and had a public comment period in June. The project was funded by a grant from Partnership Grand Strand.

Past and present

Jason Greene, the CEO of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance, said the vision is to combine the past with the future.

“We’re showing the future glimpse of what tomorrow’s going to look like and the Broadway Improvements Project is a good idea of how that might look,” Greene said.

Some of the improvements include fixing sidewalks, adding banners, benches, painted crosswalks and installing reverse angle parking.

Greene said local artists will be able to help with the crosswalks to bring some creativity to the area. He added that the improvements will also help many local businesses.

“We heard a lot of great input from business owners hoping that the beautification of Broadway Street and the improvements that we’re going to make is really going to start to drive some traffic, some foot traffic for the businesses there and on Broadway Street itself,” he said.

A few businesses, who declined to go on camera, said they were worried that this project would send too many people to the area.

Other businesses, like Coastal Sports Cards, are excited for the increase of business and attention it will bring to their store.

“I mean, this is an historical part of Myrtle Beach,” said Jack Beck, store manager for Coastal Sports Cards. “This side of town has been housing businesses for a long time, so it’s good to see that they’re not forgetting about us on this side of town. So I’m excited to see what they do with the new project.”

Greene said the project is currently going through permitting with the city.

He added that this project is the first of many to improve downtown.