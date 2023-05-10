CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cheraw family is grieving the loss of their family dog after he was shot by their next-door neighbor for being on his property.

They say he was a special part of the family.

“I heard the shots, and I just felt sick in my stomach,” said Debbie Bledsoe. “I said, ‘Surely he didn’t just shoot my dog.'”

The Bledsoes say their perfect Sunday morning, on April 30th, turned into one of the worst days of their lives.

“They were in rapid succession,” Debbie said. “They were pop, pop, pop, pop.”

The couple had just let their dog out; moments later, they heard gunshots. Hoping for the best, they went looking for their black lab Othello.

But their 40-minute search came up short.

Jeff Bledsoe said he found Othello on the other side of his neighbor’s property, his collar gone, and dumped along the treeline onto his other’s neighbor’s property, shot twice.

“I had already found him in the woods; he was dead and bleeding, with no collar,” Jeff explained. “His collar was gone. Just like he was trash.”

Jeff had to carry his dog back to his home in a wheelbarrow.

A Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office report says the neighbor saw a black dog chasing his cats around the yard. That neighbor told the deputies he didn’t know whose dog it was, so he fired two shots in the air twice, and the dog wouldn’t leave.

The report says the neighbor saw the dog crawl under his truck, and that’s when he fired two more shots under the vehicle, killing the family pup.

“I knocked, and he never came to the door,” Jeff said. “That’s when I decided to just come back and get the wheelbarrow. You can’t drag 95 pounds all the way over here. I will just go and bring my son home.”

Deputies told them it was an animal control issue and a civil dispute.

“Let me tell you what his apology was: ‘I’m sorry I shot your dog; I’ll pay you what you had in him,'” Jeff said.

The Bledsoes said their neighbor’s story changed when Chesterfield County Animal Control got his statement.

South Carolina law says a person who cruelly kills or inflicts excessive/repeated unnecessary pain or suffering on an animal or by omission or commission is guilty of a felony.

“Is it okay to shoot unknowingly under the vehicle, or is it okay for a man to admit that he wants to put a bullet in the hind leg of a dog and let him go limp around all of that animal cruelty,” Jeff said.

The Bledsoes have a court date in June to further discuss the issue.

“I want him held accountable,” Debbie said. “I’m not sure what that’s going to be.”