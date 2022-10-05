CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are increasing their presence at all Chester County schools and at least one York County school following fake calls Wednesday claiming that there is an active shooter on school property.

The state-wide hoax is called ‘SWATting.’ The prank calls are an attempt to entice a large police response to disrupt school activities, authorities said.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said their dispatch center received calls claiming there is an active shooter at Chester County Schools.

As far as we can tell, these calls are a hoax and are being received by school districts nationwide today. Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing our presence at all Chester County Schools. Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Chester County Schools have also been advised to put all school locations on a secure lock-out Wednesday. In York County, the sheriff’s office said one school received a similar fake call.

We take these hoaxes very seriously and several law enforcement agencies are working together to find the culprit of this hoax. York County Sheriff’s Office

This remains an ongoing investigation.