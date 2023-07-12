COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Jeroid John Price has been taken into custody, according to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Price was arrested in New York on Wednesday morning by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and officers from the New York Police Department. The arrest came as the FBI and NYPD were acting on a tip that came into South Carolina law enforcement, according to SLED.

“Upon his return to South Carolina, Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined,” said a SLED spokesperson in a news release. “Any issues involving safety will be addressed during this process.”

Price, 43, was released early from prison in March through an “illegal and secret order,” signed by now-retired Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning, on what should have been a 35-year sentence.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on June 7 in the U.S. District Court for South Carolina for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. It follows an April bench warrant from the South Carolina Supreme Court after Price was ordered to return to custody.

Price was found guilty in 2003 for killing Carl Smalls Jr. during a shooting at a Columbia nightclub a year prior.

A large reward of up to $30,000 was being offered by the FBI Columbia Field Office for information that lead to Price’s arrest.