COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman is expected to decide Thursday whether evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes will be admissible as proof of motive in his ongoing murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

On Wednesday, a digital timeline was recreated using data from Paul, Maggie, and Alex’s cell phones.

Video taken on Paul’s phone from 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders puts all three together at the dog kennels. Though no one is pictured, the voices were identified by two close friends of Paul. Murdaugh had originally told investigators the last time he saw Maggie and Paul before they were murdered was when they ate dinner earlier that night.

However, the friends both testified that Murdaugh’s relationship with his family was solid.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters shows Rogan Gibson a shotgun in exhibited evidence in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool Will Loving, a family friend of the Murdaughs, points out on a map of the Moselle property while questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

10:27 a.m. – The jury is excused until after lunch so that the CFO of Murdaugh’s former law firm, Jeanne Seckinger, can testify. Seckinger oversaw finances at PMPED. Specifically, she balances and reconciles accounts, provides financial statements, files taxes, and handles government/census surveys and HR duties.

She explains that partners at PMPED got a base salary of about $125,000 yearly. They then got bonuses at the end of the year based on the percentage of profit brought in by each partner, minus overhead fees.

Seckinger said the majority of partners’ compensation came from the bonus at the end of the year.

They go through rules of employment, focusing on a rule that states money from cases should go to the law firm to be divided at a later date. Waters asks what if money from a case went straight to the lawyer instead of the firm, Seckinger says that would be stealing.

Seckinger says she has known Murdaugh since high school and that she has worked at PMPED for over 20 years.

Waters asks if Seckinger is familiar with the boat case. She says yes. He asks if she is aware of connected lawsuits. She says yes.

Seckinger says in late May of 2021, she and Murdaugh had a conversation about structuring fees. Murdaugh had apparently tried to send fees to a structured settlement but had done it improperly because he did not notify the firm. She said he instead sent the money directly to Forge Consulting. Seckinger clarified that she believed the money was sent to Forge Consulting, a legitimate company that does structured consulting. Murdaugh said he wanted to put some money in Maggie’s name.

Waters asks what led to the conversation. Seckinger says that some of the secretaries noticed and brought it to her attention.

She said at the time, she didn’t think Murdaugh was trying to steal money or divert client funds, but they were concerned he was trying to defer income or put money in Maggie’s name because of the boat wreck. “That would be wrong and we did not want any part of that,” she says.

Prosecution presents a settlement disbursement sheet where a client recovered over $200,000. The sheet shows what fee would’ve been taken by PMPED and how the rest of the money would’ve been disbursed among beneficiaries.

She says that when a settlement comes in, it goes into a client trust account. When fees are taken, they go to the PMPED income account.

Farris vs. Mack Truck case. Annette Griswold, one of Murdaugh’s paralegals, called and said she had something she needed to discuss. The case was disbursed by the associated attorney, Chris Wilson (Murdaugh’s longtime friend). PMPED received a check for client expenses, which Seckinger said was odd because they did not receive a fee check and they usually receive them together. They asked Wilson’s office and his office said that the fee was paid when the case was settled in August. Seckinger was concerned because the office had not received the check, so either the check was never paid or it went directly to Murdaugh. She said she was again concerned Murdaugh was trying to hide money because of the boat wreck lawsuit.

The prosecution presents a check made to Murdaugh for $192,000 for “Farris fees.”

When Seckinger found out, she went and asked partner Lee Cope what to do. To protect Griswold, they decided Seckinger would send her an email requesting the full disbursement paperwork and ledger for that case. They then sent the email to Wilson’s office, Seckinger estimates around June 2, 2021.

Murdaugh came in the next day and asked why she needed that information, reassuring her that it was in Wilson’s account and they could get it if they need it.

On June 7, Seckinger said she walked up to Murdaugh’s office and he gave her a dirty look and asked what she wanted. She said she told him that she had reason to believe that he received the check himself and she needed proof he didn’t. He reassured her that the money was in Wilson’s account and he was trying to decide what to do with it.

In the middle of the conversation, Murdaugh received a call telling him his sick father was in the hospital and was terminal. They stopped talking about money.

Murdaugh called her again around 4:00 p.m. and asked about his 401K balances. He said he needed information about his financials because there was a hearing later in the week for the boat accident. That was the last conversation they had.

Seckinger said she found out about the murders “through the rumor mill” around 10:30 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. that night but got confirmation around 2:30 a.m.

In the wake of the murders, they decided not to bring up the money to Murdaugh again. She said they had several months to clear up where the money was, so they were not too worried. Cope took over contacting Wilson. In July, Wilson sent Murdaugh an email saying the money was in his account and would be available whenever he needed it. Murdaugh forwarded the email to Seckinger and Cope. They dropped the issue for the time being.

In September, Seckinger wanted to make sure Murdaugh had not tried to defer other funds. She printed out an officer ledger and all checks made out to “Forge.” They all appeared to be endorsed by Murdaugh. She asked other partners to look at what they found, and they agreed.

One of the disbursements was “a case that could not possibly have been disbursed yet” because it was held up in court.

They called the head of Forge Consulting to ask if they banked at Bank of America and he said no.

Meanwhile, Griswold was getting something from Murdaugh’s office and moved a file. When she did, the check from Wilson for the Farris case fell out.

On September 3, the majority of the partners (minus Randy and Alex Murdaugh) and Seckinger met at Cope’s house. They discussed what they found, then informed Randy. Randy said they needed to talk to Murdaugh immediately. They confronted Murdaugh and determined that he would resign.

They didn’t announce his resignation right away because it was late on a Friday, Johnny Parker was getting married the next day, and they wanted to contact some ethics attorneys. They decided to announce it the next week.

Over the weekend, Murdaugh orchestrated his failed suicide-for-hire attempt. Seckinger said she was afraid, she wondered if it was retaliation or if Murdaugh was involved in something bigger that would put everyone else in danger.

That week, they began a forensic accounting of their files to see if Murdaugh had misappropriated other funds. They found more checks to the fake Forge account and money misappropriated by Palmetto State Bank. In Murdaugh’s office, they found checks labeled “R. Alexander Murdaugh DBA (doing business as) Forge.”

The firm reimbursed all clients for the over $2M funds diverted by Murdaugh into the Forge shell account.

They go through examples of the reimbursements made to the clients.

10:14 a.m. – Heidi Galore, a representative from Snapchat takes the stand. She explains that she responds to law enforcement inquiries and explains what Snapchat is and how it keeps records. She confirms that records from Paul Murdaugh’s Snapchat entered into evidence are true and accurate.

Galore confirms the video Paul sent Will Loving of him and his dad riding around looking at trees was sent on June 7, 2021 at 7:56 p.m.

Defense cross-examines Galore, asking brief questions about whether Paul’s friends would’ve had access to his location via Snapchat. She said it is possible.

9:55 a.m. – Prosecution asks for time to re-configure their planned witness list for the day. They had previously planned to bring in some witnesses, like Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO of Murdaugh’s former law firm who confronted him about missing money the day of the murders. Since her testimony would relate to previous crimes, it will have to be heard first without the jury present.

9:42 a.m. – State prosecutor Creighton Waters says they planned to introduce a witness from Snapchat today and introduce witnesses from Murdaugh’s former law firm, but the law firm witnesses will not be allowed to testify before the jury because Newman has to rule what evidence they present will be admissible.

At issue are Rules 403 and 404, which are defined by the South Carolina Judicial Branch as the following:

RULE 403: EXCLUSION OF RELEVANT EVIDENCE ON GROUNDS OF PREJUDICE, CONFUSION, OR WASTE OF TIME

Although relevant, evidence may be excluded if its probative value is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, confusion of the issues, or misleading the jury, or by considerations of undue delay, waste of time, or needless presentation of cumulative evidence.

RULE 404: CHARACTER EVIDENCE NOT ADMISSIBLE TO PROVE CONDUCT; EXCEPTION; OTHER CRIMES

(a) Character Evidence Generally. Evidence of a person’s character or a trait of character is not admissible for the purpose of proving action in conformity therewith on a particular occasion, except: (1) Character of Accused. Evidence of a pertinent trait of character offered by an accused, or by the prosecution to rebut the same; (2) Character of Victim. Evidence of a pertinent trait of character of the victim of the crime offered by an accused, or by the prosecution to rebut the same, or evidence of a character trait of peacefulness of the victim offered by the prosecution in a homicide case to rebut evidence that the victim was the first aggressor; (3) Character of Witness. Evidence of the character of a witness, as provided in Rules 607, 608, and 609.

Evidence of a person’s character or a trait of character is not admissible for the purpose of proving action in conformity therewith on a particular occasion, except: (b) Other Crimes, Wrongs, or Acts. Evidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible to prove the character of a person in order to show action in conformity therewith. It may, however, be admissible to show motive, identity, the existence of a common scheme or plan, the absence of mistake or accident, or intent.

Newman goes through Rule 404, identifying several areas where evidence of prior crimes may be relevant to this case, specifically to speak to the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the crimes.

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session.

Judge Newman began by overruling defense’s objection Wednesday night to prosecution’s questioning of Will Loving, asking if he was aware of Murdaguh’s financial troubles.

Newman said that because defense previously asked a witness if he could think of any reason Murdaugh would murder his wife and son, they veered into character witness territory, thus opening the door for the state to bring up facts that Loving may have been unaware of.

Newman says that objecting on the grounds of being “totally inappropriate” is not sufficient because “totally inappropriate” has no legal basis.

Newman says the main argument the defense has been making is that Murdaugh has such a good character, he could never do such a thing. Therefore, testimony about his reputation will be admitted as well.

He also says the defense brought up the boating case yesterday, which opens the door for evidence from that case to be brought in as well.

—

