ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile has been arrested after several horses were shot last week on a Dorchester County ranch.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the shooting, told News 2 on Wednesday that a juvenile was charged, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

The incident happened last Friday off Rancho Hippey Way in St. George.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the owner told investigators that she observed some people shooting guns in a field near her horse ranch and called for them to stop shooting toward the pasture.

She said the shooting stopped briefly but resumed a short time later.

One of the horses was found dead the next morning and at least two others were injured by gunshots along with a goat.

“The way multiple horses were shot, with the precision they were shot, it was no accident,” the owner, Marcy Hippey, told News 2 earlier this week.

Hippey said that no matter how long it takes, she wants justice to be served for the death and injuries inflicted on her animals.