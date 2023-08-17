LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tens of thousands of new faces are set to arrive in Lancaster County over the next few years, and officials are making sure the county is prepared now with a newly approved strategic plan.

The plan has five strategic themes public safety, infrastructure, quality development, resource optimization, and high performance.

“So a lot of that is thinking about how do we come up with optimizing resources for road improvement infrastructure,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “What are some of the new funding streams and mechanisms that we want to work with? Thinking about how we do public safety.”

He says local leaders are discussing new development policies and ordinances to ensure they use open land as best they can. Part of the plan mandates that at least ten safety-specific roadways improvements are identified by March 30, 2025, funded and under construction by the end of 2027.

“Currently throughout the county, but primarily in the Indian Land panhandle area, there are over 5000 approved units that can still come on board, whether it’s two apartment complexes, senior living or single family, multi-family, residential,” Marstall said.

The U.S. Census Bureau currently tallies Lancaster County’s population at 106,000 people.

“We see that rising to about 136,000 within ten years,” he said. “So, and then beyond that, we’ll get on up that 145,000.”

The Lancaster County School District plans three new schools in the Indian Land area. Leaders also want to change the face of fire services in the area from volunteer driven to more full-time positions to ensure they’ll be fully staffed for the population.

“Our focus going into this is making sure that we have a living, breathing document going forward,” he said. “So yes, we have objectives scheduled out basically for five years. There are some things we want to start this year. There are some things we know take time.”

More than 2,000 neighbors weighed in, giving leaders an idea of what they needed to work on.

“We don’t have the open space. We don’t have the parks and recreation that people are moving here and hope and thought that they would have here,” one said. “So really that has been eye-opening for us, but also development, people want quality development. So we want them to stay, and we will measure that based on a quality of life index.”