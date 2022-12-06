LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I will say that it has gotten better, but it should, after two years, be completely fixed, and we’re nowhere near that,” Jennifer Basik said.

Neighbors are ramping up their efforts to end a years-long battle over a toxic smell from the New Indy Containerboard plant.

Kerri Ann Bishop recently organized a new Change.org petition to keep the issue afloat.

“Well, the first one took two years, so if it takes another two years, we won’t even need the petition because the steam stripper will be installed, but I do hope it does something,” Bishop said.

After two years of complaining, many neighbors don’t believe officials have done enough to help them.

They’re requesting specific equipment to be brought out that they believe it helps the problem.

The petition lists 12 reasons why it’s needed, like making sure the EPA and DHEC’S consent orders control the company’s production or testing for other toxins besides hydrogen sulfide.

Last week, a federal judge signed off on a $1.1 million civil penalties fine against the paper mill.

Basik lives about 10 miles from the plant; she signed the petition but needs to figure out where to go and supports Bishop’s efforts to continue holding officials accountable.

“I don’t have the biggest confidence in DHEC because we’re on like you said, two years now, and it hasn’t fixed the problem, they haven’t fixed the problem,” she said.

The paper mill has agreed to reinstall a pollution-reducing device along with the fine. It’s part of an agreement that says New-Indy will keep high levels of hydrogen sulfide, which has a stench like rotten eggs, out of the air.

It comes a year after the catawba mill agreed to lower emissions of the colorless gas.

“I mean, it just stunk at my house today, I’m all congested and gross, and at my son’s school, it’s not any better,” Bishop said. “Then you add in that they only have to engage in the community within a 5 miles radius, and I’m further than that, and it just stunk today, so it’s just insulting to everyone that is dealing with it.”