LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster neighbors would typically have one way to call in crime tips to the sheriff’s office, but the department recently rolled out a new tip reporting software aimed at getting tips to the right place faster.

“It’s working very well,” said sheriff’s office representative Doug Barfield. “The system is set up so that tips come directly to us. CrimeStoppers, essentially in a beneficial way, was a middleman, but now we don’t have a middleman.”

The software, ‘P3 Tips,’ is a free app accessible to all cell phones. The sheriff’s office will use the app, website, and department tip line. The app is entirely anonymous; you enter the portal with a 4-digit passcode instead of your email and password.

After you set up what country, state, and county you live in, and can leave a tip report to a specific division.

“So you pick what fits,” Barfield said. “If it’s a drug tip, it goes to the Narcotics Task Force. If it’s something minor, like a mailbox being run over on the side of the road or torn down, then it would be put out to the supervisors and the patrol district where the incident occurred. If it’s some sort of violent crime, it will go to the Violent Crime Task Force.”

While the tipster may remain anonymous, every tip is given a tip I.D. Number, allowing the tipster to check in on the progress of the information or add more.

They’re tracked through the system, and it’s closed once followed up on. Barfield says the sheriff’ssheriff’s office can be more accountable with these extra tools.

“Through the computer system, we don’t just leave one out there hanging every morning,” he said. “Somebody comes in and looks at those tips.”

While this new software is not reward-based like CrimeStoppers is, the sheriff’s office says they still want your tips.

“We appreciate citizens providing this information, however unimportant it might seem to them,” Barfield explained. “We want people to help us, and certainly, people who help us want to have the knowledge and the assurance that when they do try to help us, we’re doing something positive with it.”