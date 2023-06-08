The guns, drugs and money obtained in the arrest of Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera. (Courtesy Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was denied bond after his arrest for allegedly possessing several types of drugs, including Fentanyl and cocaine, plus three firearms.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office charged Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera, 28, after a search of his home Thursday morning.

While investigating another case from earlier in the week, agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force uncovered information that narcotics were reportedly present in Rivera’s home on Pheasant Road in Lancaster.

A search warrant was obtained, and the sheriff’s office said agents reportedly found the following:

7 grams of marijuana

0.6 grams of cocaine

119 grams of Fentanyl

Digital scales

Two 9 mm pistols and an AR-style 5.56 mm pistol

$48,712 in cash

The sheriff’s office said two women who were present at the time of the search were not charged. They and Rivera were detained at the time.

Warrants were obtained charging him with trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Rivera was denied bond and remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center.