SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been a little under three months of school, and four guns have been found in our South Carolina viewing area: one in Lancaster County and three in the Rock Hill School District.

Queen City News determined what security efforts in both districts look like after the gun scares.

After finding one loaded gun at South Middle School, Lancaster County School District Director of Safety Bryan Vaughn says the concern from parents was all they needed to find a way to get more security inside the schools.

So they spent over $100,000 to buy 25 more metal detectors.

“We just felt at this point, it was a wise investment after a couple of years of really going at it really hard that we need to expand to really get enough to put them in every single school in the county,” Vaughn said.

They’ll now have more than 40 metal detectors in the district.

School leaders thought that would be impossible two months ago due to the lack of manpower to run the searches effectively.

But now, they’ve figured out a way around that.

“We’ve pretty much now have worked to train teams at our schools with our assistant principals in conjunction with our safety department. So, we have enough teams that we can go around and do our random searches and do it throughout the day with a combination of district personnel and school personnel,” Vaughn said.

He says they have a group of other district employees that will receive overtime for running searches during extracurricular activities like football games.

Down 77 south to Rock Hill’s School District, it’s been nearly a month since the district held a meeting with a panel of community stakeholders like law enforcement and the local justice department about school safety after three guns were found in one week.

Lindsay Machak, the Executive Director of Communications and Marketing, says the district is continuing the proactive efforts discussed at the meeting, like ensuring the school resource and security officers stay involved with students on campus and making the tip line available.

Some parents still feel like more can be done.

“No movement; everything is still kind of stuck where that meeting was like we’re kind of looking at things,” James Sherman said. “But we’re kind of good at where we’re at right now, but as a person that has family in the rock hill school district, it’s kind of an uneasy feeling to know that my nieces are going to school every day, and it’s unpredictable to know the level of their safety.”

“I think that it could’ve been handled in District 3 sooner; I think now that there’s been a situation that has occurred over and over, they are now understanding the importance of having the metal detectors, and I feel like they’re working on it, but sometimes it can be too late. I think our school board is on top of it more than they were three years ago. I feel better, but it’s still not done, and I know it’s a process and it’s not a one-man show. It’s sad that it takes situations like we just had in our district at one of our middle schools for them to start seeing how serious it is.”

In an email sent to parents in September, they listed some of the preventative measures the community has in place to keep their schools safe:

Law enforcement officials are encouraging responsible gun ownership, which includes ensuring a weapon is secure, and are willing to provide classes or support to parents seeking more information.

Gun locks are available, for free, from Rock Hill Police Department.

We are encouraging our teachers, students, and neighbors to share information with us (See Something, Say Something).

Our School Resource Officers and School Security Officers to continue their proactive work in staying involved with our students on campus.

We will continue to have our safety team visible in our schools and will continue random searches more frequently.

We are considering how to implement metal detectors or the usage of metal detectors in a way that can work for our campuses.

We will continue to aggressively make our tip line available to everyone in our community and pursue and follow up on every single tip every single time: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/Page/6778

We will continue to engage in training so we are prepared to respond to any incident we may face.

The email continues: “We will keep this conversation going because we are dedicated to the continuous improvement mindset in approaching safety in our schools. Our next steps include reviewing best practices in other school districts across the country. We will also begin considering a move toward clear backpacks in addition to continuing the conversation around metal detectors for everyday usage. At the end of the day, we hope you will join us in this effort and continue to support us. We welcome your feedback, questions, and ideas as we continue to navigate through the rest of our year.”