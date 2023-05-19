YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – During Tuesday’s county council meeting, York County Councilman Tom Audette read and showed images from a gender-affirming book for young children.

“I don’t know if you all can see that this book is for the age of five,” Audette said, holding the book in the air. “Up on here is a naked picture drawing of a naked man, fully exposed… naked woman, fully exposed.”

Some parents were shocked to hear some of his comments, saying the councilman only spoke about the opposing side of the LGBTQ book debate.

“How ridiculous it was that he was stating the things he was about this book. When it’s clear to see that he’s exaggerating,” said parent Jennifer Patterson. “And when somebody is working that hard to be serious about something so ridiculous, it feels nefarious.”

Audette says community members sent him the book, expressing concerns about it being in public libraries.

“I’m just going to read those online comments to you,” Audette said. “The highly controversial subject need to be taught by the parent first and may be confusing. It’s a sexual topic, and it’s an adult theme.”

Audette says the public wants to put those books in the adult section.

Patterson is against that idea.

“They’re not fully naked. I grew up without sex education, and I think that it’s very important that kids have sex education. I was 20 before I saw my first fully naked person, and that’s a little late in life. Kids need access,” Patterson said. “They have the right to know about their own bodies, but also other people’s bodies. And they need access to that information, even if their parents are too squeamish or too old fashioned to show that to them because it’s important that they be educated.”

Kimberly Long is a special education teacher in the Fort Mill School District.

She’s also a member of C.A.P.E, the Community Advocates for Public Education.

Long says a new bill called the Transparency in Education Act prohibits certain concepts from being included in public school instruction.

The organization just started in January and already has over 550 members across York County.

“The reason we started it is that during the election season, and I’m referring to also local elections like our school board elections, we were finding that there was a lot of misinformation in the community about school districts and what was happening in the classrooms,” Long said.

Now the group is working to still make sure students are still educated in public schools as well as public libraries.

“We are trying to welcome students of all backgrounds. Our job is to teach the students, and we hear that all the time. So what your job is, is to teach. Agreed? Our job is to teach,” Long said. “So what we’re trying to do is just make sure that every student, regardless of where they come from or who they are or what their family believes, feels welcome and represented in the schools.”