PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Thursday following a bomb threat to a manufacturing plant in Liberty.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Pickens Sheriff’s Office responded to Imperial Die Casting located at 2249 Liberty Road in reference to an alleged threat received via telephone.

Deputies evacuated the building while investigating the origins of the phone call.

No explosive devices were located at the scene and employees were able to return

to work shortly before 5 p.m.

The investigation led detectives to a restaurant located in Clemson where authorities found a person of interest.

He was later identified as 25-year-old Carlos Lamont Willingham.

Officials said Willingham admitted to calling the plant but the call was intended to be made as a prank.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies charged Willingham with threatening to use a destructive device.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.